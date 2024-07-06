Packers Second-Year Player Named Most Promising Building Block of 2024
The Packers were the youngest team in the NFL last season, so it’s no surprise that one of their most important players is only in his second season.
It’s easy to argue that Jordan Love will have the biggest hand in his team’s success this upcoming season, but his success is also largely dependent on a repeat performance from Jayden Reed.
Reed was a standout rookie last season and could be the next great receiver in Green Bay.
Jayden Reed Drawing Rave Reviews Entering Year 2
It might be a challenge for Reed to improve on his first-year stat line of 64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns.
Fellow receiver Christian Watson played in just nine games last season and is expected to have a bounce-back season after addressing his leg strength this offseason.
Reed will also have to compete for targets with promising receiver Dontayvion Wicks and third-year receiver Romeo Doubs for targets.
But every report out of Packers camp points to an even bigger season for Reed in 2024.
"Since youth is the overarching theme on the Packers roster, you could make a reasonable case for several players. Jayden Reed impressed as a rookie, reeling in team-leading totals of 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns while adding two rushing scores. Jordan Love's development partially hinges on the growth of players like Reed."- David Kenyon, Bleacher Report
He’s even drawing comparisons to former Packers receiver Randall Cobb, which is pretty good company to be in after just one season.
"I mean, he has full potential. He reminds me of a young Randall Cobb. But he's, I think, you know -- (whispering) he's better," Jaire Alexander told NFL.com reporter Kevin Patra. "He's hungry, man. When you got a young guy coming in who's hungry for the ball, they're gonna make their plays. And you see it."
But it’s not just Alexander who sees the potential in Reed.
Former star receiver Chad Johnson had high praise for the Green Bay breakout player, too.
Reed has also been named to the 2024 All-Breakout team by NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks.
"On a team without a true WR1, Reed could ascend to the top spot as a reliable chain mover with strong hands and dynamic running skills. Operating primarily out of the slot, the second-year pro is a rare find as a vertical threat, possessing polished route-running skills that enable him to win on crossers, digs and deep overs."- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
The sky's the limit for Reed moving forward and Green Bay should consider saving some money to extend him in their budget as he continues to improve.
