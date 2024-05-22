Christian Watson May Have Finally Found the Cause of Injury Problems
One of the priorities the Green Bay Packers outlined heading into the 2024 offseason was getting to the bottom of wide receiver Christian Watson's injury troubles. The former second-round pick has struggled staying healthy over his first two NFL seasons, which is incredibly disappointing considering his obvious potential.
However, it seems Watson's research this summer has turned up some very useful information.
Watson detailed his meeting with specialists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this spring at the start of Green Bay's OTAs on Wednesday. He said the staff there found "asymmetry" in the strength of each leg, which could be the driving factor behind his frequent lower-body problems.
The talented wideout has since prioritized strength training to help even things out, and he said he's "feeling really good" after this change.
It's amazing to hear Watson's trip to Madison was so fruitful. The university received a $4 million grant from the NFL in 2021 to further its exclusive research into hamstring injuries, and their work has clearly paid off after identifying Watson's symmetry issues through biomechanic testing.
Now it'll be on Watson to follow their guidance, as well as the Packers to ensure they're paying close attention to the wideout's needs health- and training-wise. Watson noted that not fully recovering from past hamstring injuries has played a role in a lack of balance between his legs, so Green Bay has to ensure Watson properly heals if any issue pops up again.
Although, with the root of the problem identified and Watson already changing up his workout plan as a result, it's possible the WR will be able to avoid the injury bug as he heads into the 2024 campaign.
In other Packers news: