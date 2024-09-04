Packers Schedule: Predicting the Packers' First Four Games in September
By Randy Gurzi
Week 4: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 4 is the first divisional game for the Packers as they return home to face the Minnesota Vikings. It will also be a homecoming for Aaron Jones, who was released this offseason after Green Bay signed Josh Jacobs.
Jones spent the past seven seasons with the Packers and while he topped 1,000 yards rushing just three times (2019, 2020, and 2022), he was always a focal point of the offense. The well-rounded back had 5,940 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground, including a league-leading 16 in 2019.
He was nearly as dangerous through the air with 272 receptions for 2,076 yards and another 18 touchdowns for the Packers. They believe Jacobs will give them an upgrade but the Vikings are more than happy to have Jones on their side.
They're going to need him to be at his best this season after losing rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the season due to a torn meniscus. With McCarthy out, Sam Darnold is set to lead their offense with Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien as the backups. Say what you will about McCarthy, who didn't throw the ball a ton at Michigan due to their style of play, but he offered more hope than any of those names.
Minnesota was already in a rebuilding mode after letting Kirk Cousins leave and turning to a rookie. That timeline just got pushed back making this a tough season for them. That's why it's easy to see Green Bay handing them a lopsided loss in this one.
Prediction: Packers 31, Vikings 10
Packers Record: 3-1