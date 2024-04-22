Packers Rumored to Be Adding Shocking New Alternate Helmet
The Green Bay Packers could be adding a new look to rotation in 2024.
The Green Bay Packers have undergone some serious changes over the past few years. Former Packer greats like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, and David Bakhtiari are no longer on the team.
It's a new era in Titletown and Jordan Love is at the helm. Last season gave the fanbase and nice jolt of confidence.
The Packers made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and have a bunch of young talented playmakers on the squad. They also added Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency to add more high-end talent to the roster.
With a new nucleus at the center of the team, Green Bay is ready to take off next season. The new acquisitions to the roster won't be the only addition to the organization. This one tweak is coming to the helmet.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Is Reportedly Adding White Alternate Helmet
Per Paul Lukas of UniWatch, the Packers will be getting new white alternate helmets. Lukas has been getting information from a source all offseason but everything that has come out is exactly what was told to Lukas, so he is now confident in revealing the info on the Packers.
Green Bay wore all-white helmets in 1957-1958 and it seems like they are bringing that look back.
The Packers' color rush uniform is white on white, which they last wore in 2022. Adding an all-white helmet would look nice in combination with that uniform.
Regardless of how they look on the field, the Packers need to ace the rest of their off-season moves to have a better shot of winning the Super Bowl. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers have the seventh-best odds at +1900 to win the title in 2024. Head over there now to take advantage of their sign-up bonus!
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.