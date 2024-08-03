Packers Rookie Surprise Favorite to Start At Unlikely Position
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers came into the 2024 NFL Draft without a clear positional need. They had one of the deepest and most talented young rosters in the NFL after all. Therefore, any rookie they selected would find it difficult to start.
The reporting out of training camp, however, suggests otherwise. The Packers' first-round pick in the draft, Jordan Morgan is a frontrunner to get a starting role on the offensive line.
Zach Kruse of PackersWire referred to Morgan as the favorite to start at right guard. The former Arizona standout has been used as the first-team option through the first two weeks of training camp and considering how head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich are talking about him, it's safe to assume it's his job to lose.
"I think with that with young guys, you want to start them at a spot. You don’t want to move them around as much just so they can hone in on the techniques and the assignments and all that stuff. And when you look at the big picture, where we think he would compete best this year for a starting role, we looked and we thought the right guard position was the best spot."- Packers OC Adam Stenavich
This is rather surprising as Morgan primarily played at left tackle at college. However, the Packers have Rasheed Walker, who had an excellent year last season, at left tackle. Plus, Morgan was believed to have the body of a guard coming into the NFL, so this is certainly understandable.
The Packers are similarly set at right tackle, with Zach Tom having established himself as one of the best young offensive linemen in the league. Elgton Jenkins is also guaranteed to start at left guard.
Therefore, if the Packers want Morgan to start, the right guard is the best option for him. Sean Rhyan was expected to start there but he was underwhelming down the stretch last season and right guard was considered to be one of the weakest links on the offensive side of the ball in Green Bay.