Packers Rookie Suffers Injury During Green Bay's Minicamp
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had a productive 2024 NFL Draft, selecting 12 rookies in seven rounds and setting themselves up for multiple position battles in the training camp. Plus, they brought in intriguing undrafted free agents in the days following the draft to further bolster their roster depth and competition.
The rookie minicamp is an excellent way to take a first look at these prospects. Seeing who can make the training camp roster and whether they have a chance to make the 53-man final roster, the Packers held rookie minicamp this past weekend.
One Packer with the hopes of impressing in the minicamp to make the rotation for next season was defensive tackle James Ester. Unfortunately, the Northern Illinois standout suffered an upper-body injury on Saturday, according to Matt Schneidman.
The Packers and Ester agreed to terms following the 2024 NFL Draft on April 30. He was a four-year team captain and Northern Illinois' MVP twice. In 43 starts there, he recorded 121 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, and nine sacks. He ranked 23rd among all interior defenders in 2023 in run-stop rate.
Green Bay didn't draft a defensive end or interior defensive lineman this season but the position is still stacked for the Packers. Currently, Devonte Wyatt and Kenny Clark are projected to start at tackles with Preston Smith and Rashan Gary on the outside.
Recent draft picks like Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford, and Colby Wooden make up the rest of the depth at the position, so Ester may have an uphill battle for a roster spot. Hopefully, the injury he sustained at the minicamp isn't a hindrance for him to compete before the season kicks off.