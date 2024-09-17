Packers Rookie Now Out for Multiple Weeks After Major Injury Setback
The Green Bay Packers were forced to maneuver around one major injury in Week 2, as quarterback Jordan Love missed the contest due to the knee problem he picked up in the opener. However, Green Bay saw another player go down Sunday, as rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd left the clash versus the Indianapolis Colts early due to an ankle issue.
Unfortunately, it turns out Lloyd won't be back anytime soon.
On Tuesday, the Packers placed Lloyd on the inured reserve list, which means he won't play in the team's next four games. And that's at minimum, since some guys stay on IR longer if that time away isn't enough.
This is just disastrous news for Lloyd, who's had a rough start to his tenure in Green Bay. The 2024 third-round pick missed time in training camp due to a hip injury, then sat out several preseason games and the opener in Brazil due to a hamstring issue.
Lloyd appeared to finally be turning the corner after he was declared active for Week 2 matchup against the Colts. The Packers clearly were happy to have him in the lineup, as Matt LaFleur's staff dialed up six rushes for the rookie early versus Indy before he went down.
Green Bay's usage of Lloyd as soon as he was able to take the field shows how much this team is excited about his playmaking potential. For now, though, LaFleur and co. can only envision how Lloyd might produce in their system while he's sidelined.
Hopefully Lloyd's exit will coincide with Love's return, allowing the Packers to get back to a dual-headed offensive attack. Otherwise, it'll be on newcomer Josh Jacobs to continue to carry the load on the ground.
