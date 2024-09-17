Josh Jacobs Teaching Packers Rookie Harsh Lesson Amid Injury Troubles
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers selected talented running back MarShawn Lloyd out of USC with their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They were hoping for him to act as a change-of-pace rusher behind Josh Jacobs throughout the season. However, his start to his NFL career has been frustrating for fans and Lloyd alike.
After missing significant time in training camp and preseason due to various injuries, Llloyd finally made his Packers debut on Sunday against the Colts. Josh Jacobs notably had the lion's share of touches in the backfield with 32 rushing attempts. Lloyd played 10 offensive snaps and had six carries and a catch for a total of 18 yards from scrimmage.
Unfortunately, Lloyd suffered yet another setback according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. He told reporters that he sprained his ankle on Sunday but referred to himself as "day-to-day".
While the rookie is dealing with frustrating injuries, Josh Jacobs has emerged as a mentor for the young man. Lloyd said that Jacobs basically tells him to get over it and "stop sulking".
Packers News: Josh Jacobs Teaches Prized Rookie A Lesson
Lloyd will be hard-pressed to find a better mentor than Jacobs. Like any NFL running back, Jacobs has dealt with a ton of minor injuries. He missed games due to a shoulder injury in his rookie season and suffered a quad injury last year that kept him out of the last four games of the season.
The All-Pro rusher was able to bounce back from these injuries to maintain his level as one of the best running backs in the league. Jacobs once led the league in rushing yards and is off to another hot start. Through two games, the 26-year-old has 48 carries and 235 yards, good for third-best in the league. He has yet to score a touchdown so far but he is still the most important playmaker for the Packers offense, especially in Jordan Love's absence.