Packers Rookie Ladder: Young Players Still Improving
The Green Bay Packers may be in a rut, painfully losing back-to-back games, but their rookies continue to impress.
Led by Dontayvion Wicks this week, the rookies came to play. Wicks continues to climb up the depth chart after a slower start to his career. He was a non-factor throughout most of training camp, but has quickly rebounded and shown what he can do. He caught six receptions for 97 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers--both team-highs.
Let's see where the rest of the Packers' rookies stand, as we rank them based on the abilities they've shown so far this year (and not their long-term potential).
- Jayden Reed (Round 2, Pick Pick 50)
- Dontayvion Wicks (Round 5, Pick 159)
- Luke Musgrave (Round 2, Pick 42)
- Tucker Kraft (Round 3, Pick 78)
- Lukas Van Ness (Round 1, Pick 13)
- Carrington Valentine (Round 6, Pick 232)
- Malik Heath (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Karl Brooks (Round 6, Pick 179)
- Colby Wooden (Round 4, Pick 116)
- Daniel Whelan (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Anders Carlson (Round 6, Pick 207)
- Ben Sims (Undrafted)
- Anthony Johnson Jr (Round 6, Pick 242)
- Brenton Cox Jr (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Emanuel Wilson (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Sean Clifford (Round 5, Pick 149)
Tucker Kraft: Kraft has played nearly the same snaps as Luke Musgraves to this point (445 to 459) and has a similar PFF Grade (60.5 to 62.7). Kraft has graded out as the better blocker, particularly in pass protection, but Musgrave has been the better receiver. However, Kraft is quickly closing in on the latter. He had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Bucs and looks nimble with the rock in his hands.
Lukas Van Ness: Van Ness has had a quiet rookie campaign after being selected in the first round, but after a sack against Tampa Bay, he now has more sacks and quarterback hits than Rashan Gary did in his first year. Green Bay drafted Van Ness with the intention that he follow the same developmental path too.
Carrington Valentine: Valentine has simmered down after a hot start following his move into the starting lineup. He, along with the rest of the secondary and had an awful showing against the Bucs. He's had a solid start to his career after being drafted in the sixth round, but it looks like he's hit a rookie wall.