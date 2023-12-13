Packers Rookie Ladder After Surprising Loss to Giants
Like the rest of their team, the Green Bay Packers rookie class performed poorly against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. However, we shouldn’t worry too much, as that’s part of the learning curve for young players. What’s important now is how they bounce back.
As the Packers move on and prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s take a minute to review how their exciting rookie class has played this season. Reminder: This ranking isn’t a prediction of future success, but rather a ranking of how they’ve played this season.
Without further ado, let’s dive in.
The Green Bay Packers’ rookie class struggled against the New York Giants, but still showed a ton of promise on the season.
- Jayden Reed (Round 2, Pick Pick 50)
- Luke Musgrave (Round 2, Pick 42)
- Dontayvion Wicks (Round 5, Pick 159)
- Tucker Kraft (Round 3, Pick 78)
- Carrington Valentine (Round 6, Pick 232)
- Lukas Van Ness (Round 1, Pick 13)
- Karl Brooks (Round 6, Pick 179)
- Colby Wooden (Round 4, Pick 116)
- Daniel Whelan (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Malik Heath (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Anders Carlson (Round 6, Pick 207)
- Ben Sims (Undrafted)
- Anthony Johnson Jr (Round 6, Pick 242)
- Brenton Cox Jr (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Emanuel Wilson (Undrafted Free Agent)
- Sean Clifford (Round 5, Pick 149)
Jayden Reed: Without Christian Watson, Jayden Reed continued to be the featured wide receiver in Green Bay. Head coach Matt LaFleur designed several plays, including runs, to get the rock in his hands. He didn’t disappoint, housing a 16-yard reverse in the first quarter. He finished with four carries for 38 yards and a team-high eight receptions for 27 yards. I think he has another gear, and he may need to show it next week, as the Packers will likely be without Watson and Dontayvion Wicks.
Tucker Kraft: The bad news was the serious injury Luke Musgrave suffered. The good news has been the opportunity Kraft has received as a result. He continues to come into his own each week and it looks like the Packers may have two tight ends of the future. He had one of his best blocking games of the season to go along with four receptions for a team-high 64 yards.
Carrington Valentine: I appreciate Valentine’s energy, but he needs to know when to tone it down. At one point in the second half, he was so excited after making a tackle and yelling at a Giants’ receiver that Jonathan Owens had to carry him away from the play to avoid a penalty. Valentine may not end up being a shutdown corner, but he looks like he belongs in the NFL.
Lukas Van Ness: Van Ness was part of a horrendous Packers’ pass rush on Monday Night that generated little to no pressure against a horrible offensive line. In seven pass-rush snaps, he only accused one pressure. The fact he only played 14 total snaps is another indication of how the Packers’ coaching staff views him. He was always going to be a project after being selected in the first round, but it’s hard not to be disappointed with his performance this season.