Packers Rookie Already Displaying 'Leadership Potential' at Minicamp
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers look to be set with their franchise quarterback in Jordan Love. Love stepped up last season as a first-time starter and helped the Packers make the playoffs and defeat the Dallas Cowboys.
However, quietly kept, a QB2 battle is brewing between Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt heading into training camp. Clifford was drafted last year in the fifth round, while Pratt was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 draft.
The latter, who is a better passer than Clifford, based on their college statistics, could end up winning the backup job for the Packers. Pratt is already taking the necessary steps to win the job on the first day of Packers' mandatory minicamp.
Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day podcast highlighted how the former Tulane quarterback took accountability for not being on the same page with wide receiver Samori Toure. Pratt proceeded to talk to Toure and dabbed him up. Herman also adds that he’s seen a lot of this from the rookie.
Packers News: Michael Pratt Impressive In Minicamp
That said, if Pratt is already taking command on the field and carrying himself with confidence while holding himself accountable in minicamp, that bodes well as the calendar shifts to training camp and the preseason.
Pratt is coming off an impressive collegiate career at Tulane, where he completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 9,602 yards, 90 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller also showcased his mobility, rushing for 1,145 yards and 28 scores on the ground.
In his last season at Tulane, Pratt completed 65.4 percent of his passes (career-high) for 2,406 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also contributed 286 yards and five scores on the ground. Most NFL fans won’t be watching this position battle, but with Clifford struggling early at minicamp, the door could be open for Pratt to take the QB2 job.
More Packers news and analysis: