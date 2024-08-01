Packers Reveal Beautiful New Alternate Uniforms Ahead of Preseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are entering the 2024 NFL season with heightened expectations. After overachieving last year and winning a postseason game, Packers fans are hoping to take a step forward following the additions of Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency, as well as draft picks Jordan Morgan, Javon Bullard, and Edgerrin Cooper.
The new faces in Titletown, however, will not be the only change that will excite Packers fans. The team revealed a new look on Wednesday that got the fanbase talking ahead of preseason.
The team's official social media account posted the new, all-white look with gold and green stripes on the side.
Packers Reveal New Alternate Look
The photos show Jordan Love wearing an all-white uniform and helmet combination with a white facemask. However, the new helmet isn't revealed in its entirety and could have a few surprises for Packers fans.
Green Bay will likely wear the combination in a few regular-season games. Whether they will choose to do so in Lambeau Field or in away games remains to be seen.
The Packers have previously had an all-white look in previous years but have generally opted for the gold pants.
In 2021, the Packers have released the all-green 50s classics look. This all-white look will be the first alternate look since then.
The new white helmet is also the first alternate helmet since wearing the brown helmets in 2010 and 2011.
There will likely be a full reveal of the uniforms in the upcoming days but at first glance, they are as beautiful as any alternates in the league.