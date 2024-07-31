9 Risers and Fallers in Packers Stock Market to Start Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers have completed over a week's worth of training camp practices and are beginning to get a good idea of what they have with 2024's team.
That's great news for the defense. They've dominated the start of practice and are much further along than the offense.
They've been winning the battle at the line of scrimmage, making it very difficult for the offense to sustain any success or consistency. The playmaking skills have also been on full display, as they've been picking off passes left and right.
That domination has tested the offense's mettle early in camp. It helped to get Jordan Love back on Saturday, and they've picked it up a bit since then. However, the unit is still struggling with pass protection and creating space for their running backs. The good news is it should only be a matter of time before the trend reverses.
We will continue to monitor the progress of this young team as camp moves forward. Despite finishing last season on a high note, this is a different version of the Packers that will have to take their own lumps to figure out who they are. Hopefully, they come out on top and build off last season's successes.
Until then, we will check in on individual performances to see who is playing above their standards and who is failing to meet them. In this first edition, we'll look at the risers and fallers of the Packers' stock market after the first week or so of training camp.