Packers Reunite With Former RB Amid Injury Woes
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers running back room is slightly banged up heading into their second preseason game against the Denver Broncos.
In last week’s preseason contest against the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay saw rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd leave the game with a hamstring injury. Lloyd will likely not play in this week’s game against the Denver Broncos, along with UDFA Jarveon Howard (ankle).
That said, the Packers added a familiar face to their backfield on Tuesday to help them out this week and potentially the rest of the preseason. Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI reported that the Packers have re-signed running back Nate McCrary.
McCrary was with the team last summer after being released by the Browns on Aug. 4, 2023. The former Saginaw Valley State standout played in the two preseason games he played in for the Packers, rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
However, it wasn’t enough to keep McCrary on the roster as the team cut him at the end of the preseason. McCrary was signed to the Browns’ practice squad in October last year but was released six days later.
Nonetheless, McCrary continued to pursue his professional football dreams as he played in the UFL this spring with the Michigan Panthers. With the Panthers, he had 60 yards on 16 carries, two receptions for 26 yards, and played some special teams.
With the Packers’ starters not playing against the Broncos and the current injury situation at RB, McCrary could see a lot of action on Saturday night. Green Bay must release someone from the 90-man roster to officially put McCrary on the team.
