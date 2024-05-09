Packers Reportedly Still Not Giving Up on Anders Carlson
By Cem Yolbulan
The free agency is over, the 2024 NFL Draft is behind us, and the teams are preparing for the training camp. The Green Bay Packers, like every other team in the league, will have plenty of competition in the training camp before they decide on their final 53-man roster for the season.
One of the most anticipated roster competitions for the Packers will be for the kicker. Anders Carlson, who struggled in his rookie season, was widely expected to be replaced for the 2024 campaign. However, it looks like he will have as good of a shot as any to be the starting kicker for next season.
Packers News: Anders Carlson Still An Option to Be the Starting Kicker Next Season
In a press conference, the Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia addressed the questions surrounding the kicker situation in Green Bay. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers will have a serious competition at training camp for the roster spot.
In addition to Carlson, the Packers will have Greg Joseph, who they signed from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, and Jack Podlesny, who spent three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs before going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bisaccia said that all three players know that they are in a competition. He even alluded to the fact that there could be even more kickers in the mix competing for the roster spot.
Carlson made 27 out of 33 field goals and 34 out of 39 extra points last season, before missing a crucial field goal in the divisional round against the 49ers. Joseph was similarly poor in field goals in 2023, making 24 out of 30, but was a solid 36 out of 38 in extra points for Minnesota.
Who will end up winning the training camp battle remains to be seen but Packers fans are desperately hoping for a much improved performance from their kicker next season.