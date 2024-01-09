Full List of Packers' Opponents for 2024 Season Schedule Revealed
The Green Bay Packers' list of opponents for the 2024 NFL season is set following Week 18.
The Green Bay Packers are headed to the playoffs once again following their victory in Week 18. However, they will quickly need to transition into offseason mode if they fall at any point during the next few weeks.
One way the NFL helps teams across the league better prepare for the following campaign is by having their list of opponents set by the end of Week 18.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the Packers' full slate of foes for 2024.
Full Green Bay Packers Schedule 2024
The Packers will once again suit up for 17 games during the 2024 season. This year, they'll have nine home games and eight road contests, since those numbers were reversed in 2023.
In 2024, NFC North teams are set to face each squad from the NFC West and AFC South. The Packers will also play the second-place finishers from the NFC East, NFC South and AFC East, along with their usual showdowns versus division rivals the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Check out Green Bay's home/away schedule for 2024 below:
Packers Home Opponents 2024
During the 2024 season, the Packers will host likely contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, among others, at Lambeau Field.
Opponent
Location (*subject to change if selected for international game)
Chicago Bears
Lambeau Field
Detroit Lions
Lambeau Field
Minnesota Vikings
Lambeau Field
Arizona Cardinals
Lambeau Field
San Francisco 49ers
Lambeau Field
Houston Texans
Lambeau Field
Indianapolis Colts
Lambeau Field
New Orleans Saints
Lambeau Field
Miami Dolphins
Lambeau Field
Packers Road Opponents 2024
Also in 2024, the Packers will go on the road to face the likes of Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence. They'll spend time on the West Coast as well with away games at the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Opponent
Location (*subject to change if selected for international game)
Chicago Bears
Soldier Field
Detroit Lions
Ford Field
Minnesota Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium
Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium
Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field
Jacksonville Jaguars
EverBank Stadium
Tennessee Titans
Nissan Stadium
Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field