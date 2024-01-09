Dairyland Express
Full List of Packers' Opponents for 2024 Season Schedule Revealed

The Green Bay Packers' list of opponents for the 2024 NFL season is set following Week 18.

By Isaiah De Los Santos

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws under pressure from Chicago Bears defensive
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws under pressure from Chicago Bears defensive
The Green Bay Packers are headed to the playoffs once again following their victory in Week 18. However, they will quickly need to transition into offseason mode if they fall at any point during the next few weeks.

One way the NFL helps teams across the league better prepare for the following campaign is by having their list of opponents set by the end of Week 18.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Packers' full slate of foes for 2024.

Full Green Bay Packers Schedule 2024

The Packers will once again suit up for 17 games during the 2024 season. This year, they'll have nine home games and eight road contests, since those numbers were reversed in 2023.

In 2024, NFC North teams are set to face each squad from the NFC West and AFC South. The Packers will also play the second-place finishers from the NFC East, NFC South and AFC East, along with their usual showdowns versus division rivals the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Check out Green Bay's home/away schedule for 2024 below:

Packers Home Opponents 2024

During the 2024 season, the Packers will host likely contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, among others, at Lambeau Field.

Opponent

Location (*subject to change if selected for international game)

Chicago Bears

Lambeau Field

Detroit Lions

Lambeau Field

Minnesota Vikings

Lambeau Field

Arizona Cardinals

Lambeau Field

San Francisco 49ers

Lambeau Field

Houston Texans

Lambeau Field

Indianapolis Colts

Lambeau Field

New Orleans Saints

Lambeau Field

Miami Dolphins

Lambeau Field

Packers Road Opponents 2024

Also in 2024, the Packers will go on the road to face the likes of Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence. They'll spend time on the West Coast as well with away games at the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Opponent

Location (*subject to change if selected for international game)

Chicago Bears

Soldier Field

Detroit Lions

Ford Field

Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium

Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium

Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field

Jacksonville Jaguars

EverBank Stadium

Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field

