Packers Reportedly Cutting Struggling QB After Willis Trade
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world on Monday by trading for Malik Willis of the Tennessee Titans. After seeing the underwhelming QB2 competition between Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt, the Packers understandably decided to go in a different direction.
As part of their efforts to revamp the quarterback room, the Packers are reportedly following up the Willis trade by releasing struggling QB Sean Clifford. Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reported in his write-up of the Willis trade that "the expectation, according to sources, is the Packers will at least release Clifford."
This is not too surprising for anyone who caught Clifford in the preseason. The fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft didn't help his stock in the three games he appeared in, going for 22/42, 207 yards with one touchdown, an interception, and a passer rating of 62.8.
Clifford's miserable performance was perhaps the only thing that saved Michael Pratt. The 2024 draft pick of the Packers didn't fare that much better in the preseason, going 23/35 with one touchdown, one interception, and a 75.7 passer rating.
The Packers have until 4 pm EST on Tuesday to make further roster cuts. Whether Pratt has done enough to make the 53-man roster remains to be seen. Most NFL teams carry two quarterbacks on their final roster. Considering that the Packers just traded for Malik Willis, Pratt might be in trouble as well.
There will be more quarterbacks hitting the waiver wire in the next 24 hours. Sean Clifford could potentially attract interest around the league. Otherwise, he could still end up on the Packers practice squad.