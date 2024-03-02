Packers Reportedly Ask Aaron Jones To Make Big Concession This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers want their star rusher to take a pay cut next season.
By Cem Yolbulan
We are less than two weeks away from the start of free agency and teams around the NFL are trying to clear cap space until then to be able to be more active in strengthening their rosters. The Green Bay Packers are no different.
In that regard, the Packers officials met with star running back Aaron Jones' representative during the NFL Scouting Combine to get him to come back on a lower salary next season. According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein, the Packers want their Pro Bowl rusher to take a pay cut or restructure his deal.
Packers and Aaron Jones Negotiating a Potential Pay Cut
Jones has a cap hit of $17.5 million for 2024 as he enters the final year of his contract. The Packers have made it clear that they want Jones to return. The 29-year-old has made no indication that he is trying to go elsewhere. But Green Bay's limited cap space is making this a challenging situation.
The former fifth-round pick had a down regular season in 2023, where he dealt with injuries. But he showed what he is capable of as he completely dominated in the postseason. At this stage of his career, he is not the every-down workhorse running back and it behooves the Packers to limit his snaps in the regular season going forward.
But, he is a big game player, and considering the Packers have their eyes on another deep postseason run, keeping Jones around is a no-brainer.
Jones has previously renegotiated a contract with the Packers, accepting a $5 million pay cut in 2023. The sides have a history of working together to benefit both, so a similar thing might be in the cards. Any immediate pay cut for Jones would help the Packers bolster their roster in free agency while guaranteeing him more money on the back end.
The Packers have the second-best odds (+230) in the division to win the NFC North next season. They need to nail their offseason decisions to help their odds and take over the Detroit Lions.
