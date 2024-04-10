Packers Release Statement After Being Chosen for Brazil Game
The Green Bay Packers have released a statement on their selection for the first-ever NFL regular season game in Brazil.
After weeks of speculation, the Green Bay Packers found out on Wednesday that they are heading to Brazil to face the Philadelphia Eagles during the opening week of the 2024 season. This is an incredible moment for the franchise to take part in a history-making contest, which will bring Packer football to an entirely new audience.
Suffice it to say, the franchise is incredibly happy to have received the nod.
Packers president Mark Murphy released a statement shortly after the news was announced. He said "we're looking forward" to the matchup against the Eagles. Murphy noted the org is "excited" to both play in front of their already-established fan base in Brazil and also continue to build the international reach of Green Bay and the NFL at large.
It's no major surprise to see the Packers get picked over the Cleveland Browns, who were the other leading contender to face Philadelphia. The team has a rising star quarterback in Jordan Love, is coming off of an impressive playoff run, and made two massive signings this offseason in Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs.
The fact the Eagles and Packers are likely to be fighting for the top seed in the NFC only adds to the intrigue of this matchup.
Now the NFL can start marketing this star-studded affair. Love vs. Jalen Hurts is obviously the main attraction, but both offenses are loaded with talent at each skill position. Meanwhile, each defense has playmakers as well who could turn the tide for their squad.
This will be Green Bay's second international game since 2022 -- when they faced the New York Giants in London -- which shows the brand appeal of this franchise. Assuming Love continues to reach new heights in 2024, it's a good bet the Packers will get more overseas opportunities in the coming years.
In other Packers news: