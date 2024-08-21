Packers Rehire Former Coach for New Role Ahead of Week 1
The Green Bay Packers have plenty of moves to make in the coming days as the roster cutdown deadline looms. Unfortunately, this will lead to the exits of several players who could have played a role for this team, but Green Bay must optimize its initial 53-man group heading into Week 1.
While fans await news on the personnel front, it turns out the Packers have made a move in the front office to bring back a familiar face.
ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported on Tuesday former Green Bay offensive lineman and coach James Campen is officially back with the organization. GM Brian Gutekunst specifically sought out the NFL veteran, who's joining the front office as a scouting consultant.
This is an unexpected development, but it's surely a welcome one as well given Campen's long history with the Packers. The former center played his first two seasons with the New Orleans Saints before landing in Green Bay in 1989, where he quickly emerged as an important member of the offensive line.
Campen went on to play his final five NFL seasons with the Packers, suiting up in 61 games and making 47 starts for the green and gold. He then transitioned over to the coaching side, and eventually made his way back to Green Bay in 2004.
Campen stuck around through the 2018 campaign and wore a number of hats for the team before going on to have brief stints with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.
Given Campen's wealth of experience as an O-lineman at the NFL level and then as a coach, he has valuable insight on which players Gutekunst should consider come draft time. His familiarity with the organization should only help him identify players who fit the Packers' mold as well.
