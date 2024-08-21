3 Packers Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
The Green Bay Packers have one of the best young rosters in the entire NFL, so you can bet that teams are going to be circling them like vultures when it comes time for roster cutdown day. The problem is that most of the players the Packers might subject to waivers are likely to be claimed by teams with higher waiver priority, so we could see general manager Brian Gutekunst getting flooded with trade requests in the next couple of weeks.
But which Packers players are ultimately the most likely to be traded?
There are certain positions on this roster for Green Bay right now where trading some of the depth and getting actual value in return would be far more preferable than just cutting guys and letting them hit waivers for free. So which players could we see traded?
1. Emanuel Wilson, running back
As of right now, the Green Bay Packers have more depth at the running back position than they can probably afford to keep on their 53-man roster. It's not impossible that they could keep four running backs, but where are carries going to come from for Emanuel Wilson?
The Packers signed Josh Jacobs to a big-money contract in free agency. They followed up that move by surprisingly figuring out a way to re-sign AJ Dillon, who has had a good offseason with the team. They then tripled down at the position by taking USC star MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Emanuel Wilson was featured in the Packers' most recent game against the Denver Broncos. He got an opportunity to put a bunch of stuff on tape as a runner and receiver against Denver's top defense, and he made some plays. Wilson also put plenty of good stuff on tape last year during the regular season for the Packers after he made the team as an undrafted free agent.
There are running back-needy teams around the NFL that might be willing to send a late-round pick for Wilson. You're telling me this guy couldn't thrive with the Dallas Cowboys right now?