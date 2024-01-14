Packers Receive Hopeful Christian Watson Injury Update Ahead of Playoff Game
The 24-year-old wide receiver has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury.
By Jovan Alford
The No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers will play the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in the Super Wild Card weekend round.
The Packers have a few notable players on the injury report that could affect the result of today’s contest. However, there’s a chance that Green Bay could have their No. 1 wide receiver back on the field.
Packers News: Christian Watson To Work Out Pregame To Determine Playing Status
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Packers second-year wide receiver Chrisitan Watson will work out pregame to test his hamstring and see if he can play today. He also added that there’s some “optimism” that Watson can go, but the workout is key.
For the Packers to have any chance of upsetting the Cowboys at Jerry World, they will need a healthy Watson, who can take the top off the defense with his speed. Rookie Jayden Reed has been fantastic in Watson's absence, but having both guys on the field will help out Jordan Love a ton.
The former North Dakota State standout was listed as questionable on Friday after missing the last five games because of the injury. However, Watson has practiced every day this week, which is a good sign.
The last time we saw Watson on the field, he produced seven receptions (nine targets) for 71 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 24-year-old receiver has only been limited to nine games this season because of injury but still had 28 receptions (53 targets) for 422 yards and five touchdowns.
Even with the possibility of Watson returning today, Green Bay is still a consensus seven-point road underdog and is +275 on the moneyline in today’s Super Wild Card weekend matchup against the Cowboys. However, the Packers have fared well as the underdog this season, going 6-4 against the spread.
