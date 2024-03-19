Packers Re-Sign Defender to Begin Free Agency Week 2
The Green Bay Packers bring back much-needed depth for their secondary.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers certainly lost some key veterans this offseason with the departure of David Bakhtiari, De'Vondre Campbell, and Aaron Jones. Even though these transactions were needed for financial reasons, they will certainly hurt the Packers in the short term. However, general manager Brian Gutekunst has been able to retain much-needed depth pieces ahead of the 2024 season, as well.
Most recently, the Packers re-signed cornerback Robert Rochell, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.
After cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Corey Balentine, and linebacker Kristian Welch, Rochell becomes the fourth member of the defensive unit re-signing with the Packers to come back for another season.
Rochell didn't see any defensive snaps after being claimed off waivers in October. He was previously with the Carolina Panthers practice squad after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl in the process.
However, the 25-year-old defensive back played significant snaps on special teams for Green Bay, having a role in punt coverage, punt return, kickoff coverage and kick return. He finished with four tackles and no penalties in nine games. The Packers will hope for a larger role on the defensive side of the ball next season from the former fourth-round pick.
The Packers are currently behind the Detroit Lions in the odds of winning the NFC North (+210) next season. They will need their free agency acquisitions and re-signings to work out for them to beat the odds and win the division.
