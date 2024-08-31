Packers Quickly Poach Recent Draft Pick From the Chiefs
The 2024 NFL regular season is just a week away. After months of news, speculation, and transactions, the pads are finally coming on.
The Green Bay Packers open up the season on Sept. 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. That won't be an easy first contest of the season but the Packers will be ready for this collision.
They have a talented team but that doesn't mean they are done adding to it. On Friday, they signed a former defender from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Packers News: Green Bay Added Three Players to the Practice Squad
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers have signed fullback Andrew Beck, cornerback Kamal Hadden, and running back La'Mical Perine to the practice squad.
Hadden was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Cutdown day was on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. CT and players all around the league were released.
The Tennessee product was one of them. He was released by the Chiefs after training camp but he landed another opportunity quickly.
The Packers have been looking to add more depth at corner after they released Kalen King on Aug. 27.
Hadden is a big, athletic corner who stands at 6'1. In his collegiate career, the 23-year-old compiled 87 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, and six interceptions. Those stats and athletic traits got him drafted in the first place.
Now he has another opportunity to stick onto another roster with the Packers. Green Bay currently has Jaire Alexander, Corey Ballentine, Keisean Nixon, Eric Stokes, and Carrington Valentine as the corners on the team.
There could be a chance for him to latch onto the active roster. Especially if he can play on special teams.
