Josh Jacobs Chose Packers Over Stunning AFC Contender
By Cem Yolbulan
The biggest change the Green Bay Packers made in the offseason was to revamp their running back room. Parting ways with long-term Packer Aaron Jones, the team made a splashy free-agent addition in Josh Jacobs. The former Raider and All-Pro rusher was arguably the best running back on the market and the Packers broke the bank with a four-year, $48 million deal for him.
Jacobs will certainly add another dimension to the already dynamic Packers offense. Watching his integration into the offense will be fascinating to watch. Perhaps even more fascinating than that, however, was finding out details about Jacobs' offseason decision. Speaking to The Athletic, Jacobs revealed that he refused to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs despite their interest in him.
NFL News: Josh Jacobs Chose Packers Over Chiefs Offer
The two-time Pro Bowler said that the Chiefs were "trying to get [him] hard" but he never wanted to be the guy that joins a dominant team.
"They were trying to get me hard. But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team."- Josh Jacobs
This is understandable from Jacobs, who spent the first five seasons of his career in the AFC West competing against the Chiefs. Kansas City consistently had the Raiders' number over the last couple of years. Jacobs signing there would have certainly raised some eyebrows.
We obviously don't know the details of the Chiefs' offer to Jacobs. We will never know whether the former NFL rushing leader would have accepted the offer if it was more than what Green Bay gave him. Considering that the Chiefs already have Isiah Pacheco as their RB1, their offer was likely not as competitive.
Jacobs' attitude of wanting to beat the dominant team is worthy of praise. Now, he has a chance to do so with the Packers, who are starting the season with the hopes of making the Super Bowl.