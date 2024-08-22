Packers Quarterback Conundrum: Who Should Green Bay Keep?
Just when the Green Bay Packers thought they had solved their quarterback conundrum, a new one emerged. With Jordan Love firmly established as the starter, attention has shifted to the battle for his backup, where Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt are engaged in a competition that’s been more underwhelming than inspiring.
Clifford, a fifth-round pick in 2023, was a controversial selection at the time. The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked him as the 20th-best quarterback in his class, and his analysis pointed out Clifford’s toughness and intelligence, but also a tendency to make questionable decisions with the ball.
Those concerns have manifested in the worst possible way this preseason, with Clifford throwing interceptions; as if he's trying to win a giveaway contest. Despite his aggressive approach, Clifford has struggled to generate big plays, leaving the offense sputtering when he’s under center.
Michael Pratt, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft, had a chance to step up in light of Clifford’s struggles. He was a record-setting quarterback for Tulane, which some analysts felt was a sleeper in the draft.
Unfortunately, he hasn’t seized the opportunity. While he’s been less turnover-prone, his inconsistency and lack of touch have kept him from gaining any real momentum.
Pratt’s tendency to fire fastballs on every throw, regardless of the situation, has led to erratic accuracy and missed opportunities.
Through two preseason games, neither quarterback has made a convincing case. Clifford has completed 16 of 29 passes (55.2 percent) for 154 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Pratt is playing against lesser competition and has completed 15 of 23 attempts (65.2 percent) for just 98 yards without finding the end zone. Not great, Bob.
Earlier this offseason, there was speculation that Green Bay might carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Now, the more pressing question is whether Clifford or Pratt deserves a spot at all.
Given the current situation, the Packers could explore other options in free agency or through a trade. While the available quarterbacks aren’t exactly game-changers, they might offer more stability than Clifford or Pratt.
However, with the regular season fast approaching, it’s more likely that the Packers will keep one of these two on the roster, stash the other on the practice squad, and hope Jordan Love stays healthy throughout the season.
In the end, the Packers are left in a precarious position. If Love were to miss any time, the lack of a reliable backup could spell trouble for Green Bay’s season. It’s a gamble the Packers may have to take, but it comes with significant risk.
