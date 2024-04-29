3 Packers Draft Picks Who May Not Make the 53-Man Roster
Which Green Bay Packers draft picks might not crack the final 53?
Having "too much" depth on your roster is a great problem to have, but with the ink still drying on the Green Bay Packers' 2024 NFL Draft class, you want to see these players all find a way to make the team. The reality is, that won't likely be the case. It's rare for an entire rookie class to come into a program and make the final 53-man roster.
Sometimes, certain players may not be ready for the rigors of the NFL. There might be an instance where your scouting department loved a prospect, but they are a project and need some seasoning on the practice squad. Sometimes you're just too deep at certain positions.
Which Packers' draft picks in their loaded 2024 class might not make the final 53-man roster?
1. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane (7th round)
The Packers ended the brutal fall of Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are a lot of reasons to like this pick. I wasn't a huge fan of Green Bay's selection of Sean Clifford last year, so on the one hand, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Pratt come in and win the QB2 position.
On the other hand, there's a reason why he ended up falling in the NFL draft and he may be a better option for the practice squad, ultimately.
Pratt's story is an inspirational one. He's overcome a lot to get to this point. He's the reigning American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He threw for 9,600 yards and 90 touchdowns at Tulane.
There's a lot to like here, but Clifford has a year on him in learning the offense and going through an NFL season. He will have to light it up to force the Packers' hand to keep a third quarterback.