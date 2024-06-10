Top 5 Green Bay Packers Entering Contract Years In 2024
After years of playing a financial game of "kick the can" with the salary cap, all to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive with Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers are finally getting their cap back in shape.
They still have the seventh-most dead cap space at a jaw-dropping $50.2 million for 2024, but most of that will vanish after this season when big contracts like David Bakhtiari’s $19 million and Aaron Jones’s $12.3 million come off the books.
But don’t start celebrating just yet—there are still a few key decisions looming about their own unrestricted free agents. While the Packers don’t face a mountain of choices next offseason, the ones they do have are at crucial positions. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the top five Packers entering contract years in 2024.
5. TJ Slaton, Defensive Tackle
It will be interesting to see how TJ Slaton and other Packers linemen react to playing in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's 4-3 scheme. Hafley is on the record saying he doesn't just want his defensive tackles to eat up space; he wants them to attack with aggression.
That should put Slaton in an increased playmaking role. He'll likely compete with Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks for playing time alongside and behind Kenny Clark. Can Slaton rise to the top and separate himself from the Pack?
The answer to that question may go a long way in determining what kind of contract Slaton gets next. He's making a modest $3.2 million in 2024 and will look for a nice payday next offseason. Green Bay likely prepped for his departure with the selections of Wooden and Brooks last year, but they'll need another big who can eat space and blockers like Slaton can.