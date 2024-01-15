Packers Get Concerning Jaire Alexander Injury Update After Cowboys Win
The Green Bay Packers received some concerning news on star cornerback Jaire Alexander's ankle injury following their win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Green Bay Packers' defense was at the center of their upset win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The secondary made life extremely difficult for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was picked off twice during this Wild Card clash, including once by cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Unfortunately, Alexander later appeared to re-injure his ailing ankle and wasn't seen down the stretch. Head coach Matt LaFleur provided a concerning update on the star CB following the contest.
LaFleur told reporters Alexander wouldn't have been allowed to re-enter the contest if it wasn't a blowout for much of the second half. That makes it clear whatever tweaking of the injury he did, it's not nothing.
Alexander's status for Sunday's matchup against Dallas was up in the air all week. He was marked as limited on Wednesday, then logged DNPs on Thursday and Friday. That suddenly raised fears he wouldn't be able to suit up.
Despite entering the day with the questionable tag, Alexander appeared good enough to suit up in pregame warmups. He didn't show any pain on his incredible diving interception on Prescott, but later went down in clear agony after tackling the Cowboys' Brandin Cooks with around five minutes left in the third quarter.
Green Bay was up 34-10 at the time of Alexander's departure. The secondary took its foot off the gas without its leader, giving up three touchdowns following his exit to allow Dallas a chance at a comeback. No one was ever really worried, but it's clear the Packers missed their star while he was on the sideline.
Now Alexander's health for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers will be one of the biggest pregame storylines for LaFleur's squad. Having the talented corner on the field to help slow down the 49ers' talented receiving corps would significantly boost their chances of keeping their season alive for another week.
