5 Packers With Most Clout Heading Into Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers are rolling into the 2024 NFL season as one of the league's youngest squads. With just one player over 30, they've had to get creative in finding mentors.
Locker room culture is the secret sauce for any championship-aspiring team—it can elevate or derail the on-field product.
The players on this list aren't just expected to deliver individually; their off-field contributions are just as crucial. They need to set the tone and positively influence their position groups.
So, without further ado, here are five Packers with the most clout heading into the start of training camp next week.
Preston Smith
Do you know that one player on the Packers' roster I mentioned is on the wrong side of 30? That's Preston Smith.
Smith, who is the lone free agent signing remaining from the Packers' wave back in 2019, is still going strong as the model of consistency. He's not as splashy as guys like Rashan Gary, but he knows how to make his impact felt on every snap. He's put up at least eight sacks in four of his five years in Green Bay and recorded 21 quarterback hits in 2023--the second-most during his Packers' tenure.
Green Bay needs him to continue playing well on the field. They also need his contributions in the locker room. They drafted Lukas Van Ness in the first round last year and need him to live up to the hype. Smith will play a big role in that development.
He'll also be asked to mentor other players on the roster. Kingsley Enagbare is looking to take the next step and establish himself as a legitimate defensive end in the NFL.
Brenton Cox Jr. hopes to build off the momentum he established last year and stay out of trouble off the field. Smith can't control all of those factors, but he will have a heavy influence on the trajectories of their careers.