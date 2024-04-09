Packers President Accidentally Reveals Week 1 Opponent for 2024 Season
Based on what Mark Murphy said on Tuesday, the Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil to kick off the 2024 season.
By Jovan Alford
When the NFL announced in February that the Philadelphia Eagles would open up the 2024 regular season in Brazil, there’s been a lot of speculation on who they could play in Week 1.
Over the last few weeks, it’s been rumored that the Cleveland Browns would make the trip to South America, while others linked the Green Bay Packers.
Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reported last month that the decision is between the Packers and Browns. That said, it seems like the league has decided who will play in Week 1 in Brazil, which may or may not excite Packers fans.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Rumored to Play Eagles to Kickoff 2024 Season
Packers president Mark Murphy made a small gaffe on Tuesday morning when speaking before the team’s annual Tailgate Tour where he said, “We’re either the first - or second-most popular team in Brazil,” per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
Based on what Murphy said, we can infer that Green Bay will make the trip to Sao Paolo, Brazil to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6. This is a huge moment for the NFL as they’re picking two of the most historic franchises to play in its first-ever NFL game in South America.
The Eagles were listed as a road opponent for the Packers this coming season, meaning Green Bay will not lose a home game. This is excellent news for Green Bay fans who cannot make the trip to Brazil in September.
Nonetheless, Packers vs. Eagles should be one of the more exciting matchups to open up the 2024 season.
In this early season NFC contest, you’ll have two young dynamic quarterbacks – Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love facing off against each other, along with Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley suiting up for their new teams for the first time.
If the Packers can come away with an early season win over the Eagles, it could set the tone for a fun 2024 season.
