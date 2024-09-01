Packers Poach Another Former Chiefs Player Just Before Week 1
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for their Week 1 tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil to start the 2024 NFL season.
The Packers are looking to start the 2024 season off on the right foot after the success they had in 2023 and the off-season. But before the Packers head to South America, they made a few signings to their practice squad on Friday.
Green Bay added three players to its 17-man practice squad, including a former Kansas City Chiefs running back. According to Matt Scheidman of the Athletic, the Packers added fullback Andrew Beck, cornerback Kamal Hadden, and running back La’Mical Perine.
Hadden and Perine were teammates this summer as both guys played with the Chiefs. Perine is the perfect addition for the Packers as they are banged up in the backfield.
Earlier this week, AJ Dillon was placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury, effectively ending his 2024 season. In addition to Dillon, the Packers put Nate McCracy on practice squad/injured reserve, which likely led to the signing of Perine.
Perine wasn’t overly impressive with the Chiefs this summer as he had 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the preseason.
Last year with Kansas City, the former Florida Gators running back posted 77 rushing yards on 22 carries and three receptions (five targets) for 33 yards in three games (one start). Perine’s only start came in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chiefs. The 26-year-old running back had 76 yards on 21 carries.
Before joining the Chiefs, Perine was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Perine played 14 games with the Jets over his two-year stint. If the Packers lose MarShawn Lloyd or Emmanuel Wilson to injury, they have a solid replacement on the practice squad in Perine.
