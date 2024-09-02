Packers Have Perfect Opportunity to Reunite With All-Pro Following Trade Rumors
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are kicking off their 2024 NFL campaign on Friday in a historic matchup in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles. After being the surprise team of 2023, the Packers are beginning the season with much higher expectations as they eye a deep postseason run.
At the same time, they still have one of the youngest teams in the league. This lack of experience is especially evident in the wide receiver room. All six of the Packers' wide receivers on the active roster are under the age of 25. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed will continue to be a dangerous trio all season but a veteran option there could be valuable down the stretch.
Fortunately for the Packers, they may catch a big break on the trade block. Former Packers star Davante Adams is potentially a trade candidate, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Unless the Raiders are off to a hot start, the six-time Pro Bowler could reportedly be made available before the trade deadline.
NFL Rumors: Davante Adams A Likely Trade Candidate
A return to Green Bay could be exactly what both sides need. It could help the Packers take that next step offensively while allowing Adams to finally win a Super Bowl in Titletown.
"They need to maximize their draft assets to find a franchise quarterback, and the 31-year-old Adams isn’t likely to be around when the Raiders are ready to make a playoff push."- Jeff Howe, The Athletic
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur may hate the term WR1 as he prefers a more egalitarian offensive approach but Davante Adams would immediately become Jordan Love's top target in Green Bay. The 31-year-old is still a very effective pass-catcher, having finished last season with 103 catches, 1,144 yards, and eight touchdowns. He was an All-Pro selection as recently as 2022.
Bringing an aging player with a high salary may seem not ideal for the Packers but Super Bowl windows can close very quickly in the NFL. It behooves GM Brian Gutekunst to go for it while the Packers look like true contenders.