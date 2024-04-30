Packers Officially Sever Last Tie to Darnell Savage
The Green Bay Packers have officially moved on from safety Darnell Savage.
The Green Bay Packers' 2024 offseason has featured no shortage of splits from key veterans. One player who's already settling into a new home is former safety Darnell Savage after he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.
While Green Bay's already moved on from Savage by inking star Xavier McKinney and drafting Javon Bullard in the second round, the Packers eliminated their last tie to Savage on Tuesday.
As Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire pointed out, Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine has changed his number from 35 to 26. Those digits were previously owned by Savage, who wore No. 26 for his entire five-year stint in Green Bay.
This was the last real thing tying Savage to the Packers, who've wasted no time revamping their safety room after the position costed them a deeper playoff run this past postseason.
McKinney comes over from the New York Giants after proving himself as one of the league's top young safeties. Bullard, meanwhile, showed the makings of another rising star at Georgia, where he notched four interceptions, 8.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and eight passes defended over the past two seasons.
The Packers ended up double- and triple-dipping at this position in the draft, though, to complete their overhaul. Green Bay went on to select Oregon Evan Williams in the fourth round, then chose Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo in the fifth.
Hopefully one of Bullard, Williams or Oladapo starts their career as strong as Savage, who recorded eight INTs and 26 PD over his first three years in Green Bay.
