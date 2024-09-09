Packers' NFC North Odds Highlight Bleak Reality Of Jordan Love Injury
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Eagles in Week 1. In a game where they generally outplayed Philadelphia, the Packers made a few too many mistakes and dropped a game they probably should have won.
More important than the game, however, was the loss of Jordan Love. The star quarterback left the game late in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Packers fans, the worst-case scenario was avoided. Love will reportedly only miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain.
That shouldn't mean that there is no cause for concern in Titletown. The Packers will likely have inexperienced Malik Willis, who has had very little time to work with the team since his acquisition, under center for the next couple of games.
Betting markets seemingly have little faith in Green Bay's ability to win games without Love. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are now tied with the Vikings (+550) for the longest odds to win the NFC North. The Chicago Bears, despite their uneven performance in Week 1, have overtaken the Packers as the second favorite behind the Lions to win the division.
This can be seen as an overreaction by sportsbooks. Even though the Vikings had a dominant win in Week 1, it was still against the New York Giants. It's not like Minnesota's quarterback situation is that much more inspiring than the Packers. Green Bay will at least get a major upgrade there in Jordan Love at some point in the season.
The oddsmakers' lack of faith in Malik Willis and the Packers can be seen in Week 2 odds, as well. The Packers are +3.5 underdogs against the Colts on Sunday. A home loss against Indianapolis will certainly make things difficult in Green Bay's chase for a playoff spot.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.