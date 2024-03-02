Packers Must Spend Big to Sign This One Free Agent to Bolster Super Bowl Chances
The Green Bay Packers are eyeing another deep postseason run. Who better to sign than a future Hall of Famer wide receiver?
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have one of the brightest futures in the NFL. Young and stacked with talent, the Packers will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. As good as they will be going forward, they are also good enough to be Super Bowl contenders in the present. This offseason, they have to act like one.
To show the rest of the league they mean business, the Packers need to break the bank for one of the best wide receivers of his generation.
Mike Evans, who is hitting free agency for the first time in his career, is looking to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers are in a prime position to bring the elite wideout to Titletown.
WR Mike Evans is the Perfect Free Agent Target for the Packers
According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Pro Bowl receiver is prioritizing winning a Super Bowl, getting paid, and playing with an elite quarterback. Green Bay could potentially provide him with all of that.
Evans is about to enter his eleventh season in the NFL, but he is still as good as ever, finishing the 2023 campaign with 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns while playing in every game. He would immediately be the best offensive weapon in Green Bay.
The Packers only have $13.6 million in cap space heading into free agency. Spotrac projects Mike Evans' deal to be over $20 million annually for multiple years.
However, there are plenty of ways general manager Brian Gutekunst can open up more cap space to fit Evans. The main thing would be to make sure the future Hall of Famer wants to be in Green Bay and play with Jordan Love. If he does, the Packers should do everything in their power to sign Evans and take their offense to the next level.
