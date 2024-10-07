Packers May Have Unlikely Trade Partner for Disgruntled WR
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers got back on track in Week 5 with a narrow win over the Los Angeles Rams. It wasn't the prettiest win but the Packers got the job done.
They still have one big question mark heading into Week 6. Disgruntled wide receiver Romeo Doubs will be available to play against the Cardinals on Sunday after serving his one-game suspension from the team. Whether he will make amends with head coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst, however, remains to be seen.
The organization clearly hopes to have the talented pass-catcher back this week. Doubs skipped two practices last week without any warning, reportedly due to his perceived small role on offense. Even if he is back, will he be on his best behavior?
The Packers have plenty of weapons on the offensive end of the field. Doubs is a very good player with upside but Green Bay doesn't desperately need him to be their best self.
Therefore, a potential Doubs trade could be in the cards. One option that has been floated around online is a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are looking for upgrades in the WR room after losing Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice to injuries. Doubs fills an immediate need there and doesn't create cap problems like Davante Adams.
Obviously, the Packers should demand a big return for the 24-year-old. This could be a combination of a draft pick and a player that the Packers could use.
Cornerback Joshua Williams, who has fallen out of favor in Kansas City, running back Samaje Perine, or defensive end Mike Danna could make some sense in a deal with the Chiefs.
The Packers ideally wouldn't want to trade Doubs to another Super Bowl contender but there might be a win-win scenario in here for both teams that is worth exploring.