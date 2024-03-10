Packers Linked to Big-Name Safeties on Eve of Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers have been named a potential landing spot for a few big-name safeties as free agency looms.
Sunday marks Free Agency Eve in the NFL with legal tampering opening Monday afternoon. While negotiations aren't allowed just yet, there's plenty of rumors flying around teams and potential targets.
The latest on the Green Bay Packers' possible plans center around the safety position.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler's latest column names Xavier McKinney and Kamren Curl as two players Green Bay could be in on right away to begin free agency. Fowler also brought up veteran Quandre Diggs for the Packers as well.
These rumblings don't come as any surprise to fans. Both starting safety spots are potentially up for grabs this offseason if the team declines to bring back Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens, who were underwhelming in 2023. Savage, in particular, seems destined to move on after his production dropped off a cliff from his early-career numbers.
Considering they made this area of the secondary a liability this past season, upgrades are sorely needed.
This trio certainly provides just that. McKinney is fresh off a 2023 campaign that saw him post three interceptions and 11 passes defended. He's also just 24 years old, so he looks primed to lead a team's safety group for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, Curl brings a more hard-hitting aspect to a secondary. He is an excellent last line of defense, as evidenced by his career-high 115 tackles (including 74 solo) this past season. With five sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits over his first four seasons in the league, the 25-year-old Curl is a serious disruptor.
Finally, Diggs presents a more accomplished veteran who could be a more short-term solution. While his 2023 numbers (1 INT, 5 PD) were a bit down, that was preceded by three straight Pro Bowl seasons with at least 4 INTs and 7 PD every year. Diggs is now 31 years old and without a Super Bowl ring, so he could be enticed by the prospect of leading the Packers' safety room.
Green Bay will have no shortage of options to pursue with so many safeties available in free agency, making this a great year to be in need at the position.
