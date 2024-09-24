Packers' Latest Release Has Fans Upset in Week 4
By Jovan Alford
After ripping off two straight wins over the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, the Green Bay Packers will prepare for their first NFC North test against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
While Packers fans await the latest news on starting quarterback Jordan Love, the team made a surprising roster move on Tuesday afternoon that caught the fanbase off guard.
The Packers released tight end Johnny Lumpkin from the practice squad. Lumpkin signed with Green Bay heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Before joining the Packers’ taxi squad, the 6-foot-6 pass catcher spent his rookie season in 2023 on the Colts and Denver Broncos’ practice squads.
Lumpkin was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Fans jokingly voiced their frustrations about the move on social media, making pumpkin jokes about Lumpkin. As you can only imagine, Green Bay fans were in rare form with their pumpkin and fall-related jokes, which were good.
With Green Bay moving on from Lumpkin, one does wonder if the team will bring back rookie tight end Messiah Swinson. Swinson was stolen off the Packers’ practice squad by the Carolina Panthers.
Swinson didn’t appear in any games with the Carolina before getting waived by the Panthers on Tuesday. If he clears waivers, there’s a chance the former Packers pass catcher could stay in Carolina.
However, the Packers have an opening on their practice squad so we could see a reunion between Swinson and Green Bay.
