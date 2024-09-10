Packers Finally Replace TE Who Was Stolen Off Practice Squad
By Jovan Alford
Before Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season kicked off, the Green Bay Packers had rookie tight end Messiah Swinson stolen off their practice squad. The Carolina Panthers signed Swinson to their active roster due to their injuries at tight end.
The Packers filled Swinson’s practice squad spot, signing former Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks. However, the Packers still feel they need another tight end on their practice squad and signed one to replace Swinson.
According to Packers beat reporter Bill Huber, the Packers signed tight end Johnny Lumpkin to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Lumpkin wasn’t with any team this summer for training camp after going undrafted following the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Louisiana-Lafayette standout joined the New England Patriots last preseason but didn’t make the 53-man roster.
After latching on with the Patriots for preseason, Lumpkin spent time on the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos’ practice squads.
Over his four-year collegiate career at Louisiana, the 6-foot-6 tight end had 36 receptions for 408 yards and six touchdowns. In his final season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Lumpkin posted 16 receptions for 143 yards and four touchdowns.
With the Packers having Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, they likely want to see if Lumpkin can develop into an adequate blocking tight end. When Swinson was on Green Bay’s practice squad, he was viewed more as a blocker than a receiving threat.
The Packers hope Lumpkin impresses in practice and doesn’t get stolen off the taxi squad by another team.
More Packers news and analysis: