Packers Join Pursuit of Popular Defensive Coordinator Candidate
The Packers are among the many teams looking to speak with Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams looking to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy this offseason. Last week, the Packers announced that defensive coordinator Joe Barry would not return after spending three seasons with the team.
Green Bay has done its due diligence thus far, putting in three interview requests across the NFL to fill its defensive coordinator position. We can now add another request to the Pack’s growing list of candidates.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay Wants to Interview Ravens Secondary Coach
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Packers have requested to speak with Baltimore Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator opening.
Wilson has been a popular name for other defensive coordinator jobs as he’s spoken to the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. He will be interviewing with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday as well.
The 41-year-old Wilson did a tremendous job in Baltimore this season with their secondary as young safety Kyle Hamilton was named to the Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro, and was ranked fourth in the league in interceptions (7).
Wilson also helped improve the play of defensive backs Brandon Stephens and Arthur Maulet, who only allowed two combined receiving touchdowns and weren’t liabilities in pass coverage.
Before arriving in Baltimore this past offseason, Wilson spent the 2021 and 22 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.
With Wilson having success in Philadelphia and now Baltimore, it’s only a matter of time before some team gives him the title of defensive coordinator. Green Bay hopes they can get a chance to talk to him, as they have a talented defense with a good mixture of vets and young players who played well down the stretch.
