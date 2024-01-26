Packers In Line to Receive Three Extra Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
Compensatory pick projections are in, and Packers fans are in for a treat.
Green Bay Packers fans haven't really been faced with that mourning period that often comes at the end of a season. Sure, losing in the Divisional Round hurts, but this team exceeded expectations on the year and the future is wildly bright.
That means rather than lamenting the loss, the focus is already on how this young roster can get even better for next season.
Well luckily for the Green Bay faithful, the Packers can expect to get an extra three draft picks to make those improvements.
Packers Compensatory Draft Picks 2024
OvertheCap's 2024 compensatory pick projections have been released. These aren't the official list, but OTC tends to be pretty darn good at these. And they project Green Bay to receive three comp picks for the 2024 NFL Draft:
Round
Overall Pick
Compensated Player
Round 5
No. 167
Allen Lazard
Round 6
No. 215
Jarran Reed
Round 7
No. 250
Dean Lowry
This would bring the full list of the Packers' picks in the 2024 NFL Draft up to 11, with at least one pick in every single round and multiple picks in Rounds 2, 3, 6 and 7.
What are Compensatory Picks?
Compensatory picks are awarded every season based on free agent signings and departures. Qualifying free agents are those who are signed as unrestricted free agents before 4 p.m. on the Monday following the NFL Draft the previous season and rank within the top 35% of all league players.
Essentially, if you lose more qualifying free agents than you sign, you get comp picks for them. The picks can be as high as a third-rounder, and the round is based on factors like the players' contracts, the snaps they play, and any potential postseason honors.
The Packers entered the season with the youngest roster the NFL has seen in six years, and loading up on extra draft picks is only going to make the future that much more exciting in Green Bay.
