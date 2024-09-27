Packers in Big Trouble After Latest Injury News Ahead of Week 4
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a huge matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The discourse around the NFC North showdown has largely been dominated by Jordan Love and his health.
According to the latest reporting, Love is still questionable to play. However, most signs point to him playing on Sunday.
That doesn't mean that all of the Packers' problems are solved. In fact, Friday's injury report added to the concern of Packers fans. Team insider Wes Hodkiewicz reported that Jaire Alexander has groin and quadriceps injuries. The veteran cornerback is listed as questionable against the Vikings.
Packers News: Green Bay Has Significant Defensive Injuries
Considering Carrington Valentine is doubtful, the Packers are suddenly depleted on the secondary. Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine will start if both defenders miss Sunday's outing.
This is a big concern going up against Minnesota's receivers. Jordan Addison was cleared to play after missing the last two weeks with an injury. The combination of him and Justin Jefferson will create a ton of problems for the Packers' defense. Sam Darnold will also suit up on Sunday after appearing on the injury report earlier this week.
Despite these seemingly negative injury updates, the Packers are still 3-point favorites over the Vikings on FanDuel Sportsbook. Green Bay will have to put up some points on the board if they want to keep up with the dynamic Vikings offense.
