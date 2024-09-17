5 Packers Whose Stock is Rising After First Win of 2024
The Green Bay Packers pulled off a gritty win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 for their first victory of the season.
It took an all-hands-on-deck approach, as the Packers needed everybody to step up and play their role. Fortunately, they received plenty of positive performances from players up and down their roster.
With their first win of 2024 in the bag, let's check in on five players whose stock is rising.
1. Daniel Whelan
You don't usually hear a head coach sing the praises of a punter after a gritty, down-to-the-wire NFL game, but that's exactly what Matt LaFleur did after Week 2. Daniel Whelan was nothing short of a game-changer for the Packers—and yes, we're talking about a punter here.
Whelan put on a clinic in situational punting. He placed two punts inside the Colts' 10-yard line, including a masterpiece with 43 seconds left in the game that forced Indianapolis to go 95 yards if they wanted to pull off a miracle win. He also uncorked a 59-yarder earlier in the game that flipped field position, giving the Packers' defense a little extra breathing room.
In a game where every inch mattered, Whelan's contributions can't be overstated.
Special teams has long been the Achilles' heel for Green Bay, but Whelan's performance suggests they've at least shored up one aspect of that unit. If he can keep pinning opponents deep and flipping fields like this, the Packers might finally have a reliable weapon in the kicking game. For a team that has struggled with consistency on special teams for what feels like forever, Whelan’s stock is sky-high right now.