Packers Host Three Players for Workouts Ahead of Wild Card Game
The Green Bay Packers hosted three workouts before their Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for their Wild Card tilt against the Dallas Cowboys they're still looking to fill out their roster.
In fact, Green Bay hosted three players before their playoff duel on Saturday. They worked out wide receiver Samuel Emilus, along with defensive backs Carthell Flowers-Lloyd and Kenneth George.
Both receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs (chest) are listed as questionable for the Packers. Watson was sidelined for the final five games of the regular season due to the injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, Doubs left the Week 18 contest against the Chicago Bears with a chest problem, putting his availability in jeopardy.
Emilus went to UMass from 2018-2020 before transferring to Louisiana Tech to finish his college career. The 26-year-old led the Saskatchewan Roughriders in receiving yards (1,097) and receiving touchdowns (6) in 2023.
Eric Stokes (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 30. Getting reinforcements may be needed to add to the secondary. At Tennessee, George played in 33 games and made 10 starts. He notched 52 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and one interception.
Flowers-Lloyd was one of the most disruptive players on the backend for Stony Brook. After transferring from Eastern Michigan, Flowers-Lloyd took off for the Seawolves. From 2021-2022, the New York native finished with 142 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and five sacks.
Nothing is finalized of course, but the Packers are doing their due diligence. Especially with the biggest game of the season coming up.