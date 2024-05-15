Packers Have Major Advantage in Reported Thanksgiving Day Game
The NFL will officially release its 2024 schedule on Wednesday, but that hasn't stopped various leaks from emerging before the big event.
One new report featuring the Green Bay Packers claims Mike LaFleur's squad is playing at Lambeau on Thanksgiving Day against the Miami Dolphins.
While on the surface that seems like an exciting matchup that could go either way, the Packers actually have a major advantage on their side that may swing the game in their favor: Miami's performance in cold-weather contests.
Heading into this year's playoffs, Pro Football Network outlined how poorly the Dolphins play when the temperature dips. Miami was just 15-42 in games below 50 degrees at kickoff, and an even worse 8-19 when the temp was below 40.
The Dolphins then went on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in freezing temperatures during Wild Card Weekend, and they were blown out 26-7, marking another dismal showing for this squad in winter weather.
Given these historic struggles, Mike McDaniel should be very concerned for his squad heading to Lambeau on Turkey Day. The National Weather Service notes the average high from 1991-2020 in Green Bay was just 40 degrees, while the average low was only 26.
The area did experience a high of 61 on the holiday before, but that was all the way back in 1896. Meanwhile, the all-time low of -6 was more recent (1950).
So all signs point to Miami playing in weather it hasn't had any winning success against. Even 2020 draft pick Tua Tagovailoa hasn't been able to break this cold-temp curse, as he was 6-13 in below-70 weather entering this most recent postseason, per PFN.
The Packers could go toe-to-toe with the Dolphins in any stadium, but they'll surely take this premium advantage, especially if this game happens to be on a short rest since it's a Thursday affair.
In other Packers news: