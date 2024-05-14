NFL Does Packers a Favor With Rumored Week 2 Matchup
By Jovan Alford
Last month, it was officially announced that the Green Bay Packers will open up the 2024 NFL regular season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles after weeks of rumors and speculation.
Packers-Eagles will be played on Friday, Sept. 6 in Brazil, meaning both teams should get extra time to recover from their travels before playing in Week 2. We don’t know who the Packers will be playing in Week 2 or the following weeks as the 2024 NFL schedule won’t be released until Wednesday night.
However, according to one of the latest schedule rumors, the NFL might be doing the Packers a favor at the beginning of the season.
Packers Rumors: Green Bay to Host Indianapolis Colts in Week 2
Ross Uglem of PackerReport.com tweeted on Tuesday that Green Bay will play the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field in Week 2 after their Week 1 trip to Brazil.
If you are a Packers fan, this could be a great spot for Green Bay to start the season 2-0 or at least be 1-1 after two weeks. Last season, the Packers were 5-3 at Lambeau Field. They should be better this season with the collection of talent that they have on offense.
However, Jordan Love and Co. should not sleep on the Colts, who were coincidentally 5-3 on the road last season. But the main difference between last year’s team and 2024 is that Indy should have a healthy Anthony Richardson.
Richardson played in four games last season as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury. But when healthy, Richardson is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback and someone that the Packers’ defense will have to contend with.
At the same time, football fans would be getting treated to another fun QB matchup in Week 2 between Jordan Love and Richardson after watching Love and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts battle on a worldwide stage in Week 1.
