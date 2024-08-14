Packers Get Great Update on Injured Defensive Starter
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most intriguing teams going into the 2024 season. They have a great foundation of players that are ready to take that leap this fall.
Training camp has been going down for a few weeks and players are starting to get nicked up. The Packers are coming off a 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in the first week of the preseason.
Now as they prepare for the 2024 season, the Packers just got some good news regarding key defensive starters.
Packers News: Quay Walker Returns to the Practice Field
Head coach Matt LaFleur added that he believes linebacker Quay Walker will return to the practice field on Wednesday.
During Tuesday's practice, Walker was seen walking off the field which started to catch the attention of the fanbase. But LaFleur stated that Walker was dealing with some exhaustion coming out of Saturday’s preseason game and there was immense heat in Green Bay on Aug. 13. That led to him stepping off the field.
The Packers have a padded practice on Aug. 14 before they travel to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos on Aug. 18.
Walker is one of the glue guys in the middle of the field. The Georgia product is an athletic difference-maker who has the instincts to find the ball.
Last season, the 24-year-old finished with a team-high 118 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and 2.5 sacks.
Getting Walker back on the field is a major sign of relief with the regular season just three weeks away.
