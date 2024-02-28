Packers GM Takes Sneaky Shot at Lions Over NFC North Banner
Brian Gutekunst doesn't like the Detroit Lions hanging up NFC North championship banners.
By Cem Yolbulan
Even though the Green Bay Packers overachieved in 2023, making it all the way to the Divisional playoffs in a rebuilding year, the Detroit Lions were the team to beat in the NFC North. The Lions under head coach Dan Campbell had their best season in franchise history, finishing with a 12-5 record and one score away from the Super Bowl.
To celebrate their achievement, the Lions hung up a banner at Ford Field that reads "North Division Champions 2023," but Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst wasn't impressed.
Packers GM Gutekunst Takes a Shot at the Detroit Lions
When asked about their division rivals, Gutekunst took a small shot at the Lions. Saying that the Packers never hang banners for division championships, Gutekunst pointed out that their aims are higher as an organization.
Considering the massive gap between the Packers and the Lions in terms of achievements, this is understandable.
This was only the fourth division championship and their first in 30 years for the Lions. Detroit remains the only NFC team to have never played in the Super Bowl and have the worst playoff win percentage of any franchise in the NFL.
The Packers, on the other hand, have won 17 division championships. Between 2011 and 2021, they won eight of the 11 divisional championships. This, combined with the 13 total championships, would make it very difficult to find enough banner space in the Lambeau Field rafters.
Whether this was a shot at the Lions by Gutekunst or not, the fact that Detroit is the team to beat in the NFC North remains true. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions have the second-best odds to make it to the Super Bowl in the NFC at +600 while the Packers are considered a long shot at +1000.
