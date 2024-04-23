Packers GM Comments on Cooper DeJean Amid Pre-Draft Rumors
Brian Gutekunst spoke with the media and spoke on Cooper DeJean Ahead of Thursday's draft.
The long wait is over as the NFL Draft is slated to kick off on April 25 at 8 p.m. in Detroit. The Packers rolled into the offseason feeling good about the direction of the team.
Last season, they made it to the Divisional Round and added to their talented roster by signing Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency.
They can now supplement the roster with the draft as they own 11 total picks. GM Brian Gutekunst talked to the media on April 22 and gave some praise to Iowa's Cooper DeJean.
Packers News: Brian Gutekunst Compliments Cooper DeJean's Versatility
Gutekunst was asked if DeJean would play corner or safety but he said, "We think he can do both. He's very versatile that way...he's a very well-rounded player."
DeJean has risen on draft boards over the past month. The Iowa native is one of the most athletic and instinctive playmakers in the secondary. He plays with great anticipation and will make plays on the ball.
Across his past two seasons at Iowa, DeJean played 163 snaps in the slot, 1,183 snaps at outside corner, and 114 snaps at safety.
He has the skills to thrive in multiple areas which is a plus for him entering the league. DeJean was also impressive at his Pro Day, notching a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical jump, and 10'4" broad jump.
The Packers are looking to add to their secondary and DeJean is on their radar. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the cornerback position has the second highest odds (+260) to be the Packers' first selection.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.